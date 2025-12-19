Bollywood Stars Invest in QWEEN, A Brand Revolutionizing Jewellery for Indian Women

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have thrown their financial support behind QWEEN, a pioneering luxury jewellery brand in India. The company, which launches in February 2026, aims to offer an all-natural self-discovery experience in the jewellery sector. This is bolstered by a significant ₹1000 crore investment by Rosy Blue and Kashikey Co. Ltd.

QWEEN will introduce India to its first self-discovery experiential retail stores, stretching across 5,000 to 6,000 sq. ft. in Bangalore and Delhi. The brand is set to redefine jewellery for modern Indian women through designs that are both purposeful and ethically crafted, providing a welcoming and luxurious experience for buyers.

Aamir Khan expressed his delight in being associated with an idea rooted in authentic and sustainable practices. Ranbir Kapoor highlighted QWEEN's forward-thinking approach, stating that it celebrates young women by offering them a jewellery brand that resonates with their values rather than traditional legacies. QWEEN plans to roll out over 3,000 SKUs with a focus on entirely natural materials.

