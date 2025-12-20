Anthony Joshua's Jaw-Dropping Knockout of Jake Paul Electrifies Miami

In a thrilling display of boxing prowess, Anthony Joshua delivered a sixth-round knockout to Jake Paul in Miami on Friday night. The match, broadcast live to a vast Netflix audience, saw the former heavyweight champion bounce back from a 15-month hiatus with vigor.

Paul initially managed to evade Joshua's might, navigating the early rounds with some success. However, Joshua eventually found his range, flooring Paul twice in the fifth round and sealing the bout with a fierce right-hand knockout.

Despite his defeat, Paul earned some respect for his tenacity, with even Donald Trump acknowledging his 'great courage' against the much larger and skilled Joshua. The fight, drawing criticism and admiration alike, was yet another sensational chapter in the realm of celebrity boxing.