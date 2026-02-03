Left Menu

Family Business: Power Play Unveiled on Netflix

Hansal Mehta returns to Netflix with 'Family Business', a series exploring power struggles, boasting a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Premiered during Netflix India's event, the show is co-created with Niren Bhatt, promising a gripping portrayal of industrial conflicts and personal dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:46 IST
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back on Netflix with his engrossing new series, 'Family Business', which delves into a compelling power tussle between an industrialist and his protege. Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma lead the cast, unveiled during Netflix's India slate announcement event for 2024.

The series marks another collaboration between Mehta and Netflix, following their previous success with 'Scoop'. Co-created with Niren Bhatt, the show promises to captivate audiences. Kapoor humorously remarked on the competition from younger team members, celebrating his nearly five-decade career in the entertainment industry.

Vijay Varma, a familiar face to Netflix viewers, expressed delight at working with Mehta, praising the director's refined storytelling. The casting highlights the evolving power dynamics central to the plot, with Mehta praising the ensemble's talents in bringing these tensions to life.

