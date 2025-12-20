TGI Fridays' Dynamic Debut Transforms Gurugram Dining Scene

In a vibrant expansion drive, TGI Fridays has officially landed in Gurugram, invigorating India's casual-dining landscape. The renowned American brand's newest location, opened by Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. at Ambience Mall, marks a strategic thrust into the Indian market.

In collaboration with North India partner Feastary Hospitality LLP, the launch drew a crowd of esteemed industry leaders, underscoring its significance in TGI Fridays' regional growth strategy. Dedicated to redefining dining experiences, TGI Fridays Gurugram offers an inventive menu blending international favorites with local flavors.

The partnership aspires to open 15 venues over the next three years, elevating the brand's footprint across North India. Plans also include establishing TGI Fridays in major airports across India, ensuring accessibility to both domestic and international travelers.

