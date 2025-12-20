Left Menu

TGI Fridays' Dynamic Debut Transforms Gurugram Dining Scene

Bistro Hospitality and Feastary Hospitality launched TGI Fridays at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, marking a significant step in the brand's growth in India. Known for its American-inspired cuisine, the restaurant combines global favorites with local twists and aims to open 15 outlets across North India in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:16 IST
In a vibrant expansion drive, TGI Fridays has officially landed in Gurugram, invigorating India's casual-dining landscape. The renowned American brand's newest location, opened by Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. at Ambience Mall, marks a strategic thrust into the Indian market.

In collaboration with North India partner Feastary Hospitality LLP, the launch drew a crowd of esteemed industry leaders, underscoring its significance in TGI Fridays' regional growth strategy. Dedicated to redefining dining experiences, TGI Fridays Gurugram offers an inventive menu blending international favorites with local flavors.

The partnership aspires to open 15 venues over the next three years, elevating the brand's footprint across North India. Plans also include establishing TGI Fridays in major airports across India, ensuring accessibility to both domestic and international travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

