Trailblazer in Finance: Shruti Tripathi Chopra Honored with Freedom of the City of London

In a landmark recognition for contributions to finance journalism, Shruti Tripathi Chopra has been bestowed with the Freedom of the City of London.

The Indian-origin editor leads Dow Jones' 'Financial News' and 'Private Equity News' and was honored at the iconic Guildhall this week.

Chopra's career-defining achievements underscore her role as an advocate for diversity and inclusion within the global finance industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)