Trailblazer in Finance: Shruti Tripathi Chopra Honored with Freedom of the City of London

India-born Shruti Tripathi Chopra, Editor-in-Chief of Dow Jones publications, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London for her contributions to finance journalism and diversity advocacy. She is recognized for her pioneering role and initiatives within the sector, and her efforts have earned her numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:09 IST
In a landmark recognition for contributions to finance journalism, Shruti Tripathi Chopra has been bestowed with the Freedom of the City of London.

The Indian-origin editor leads Dow Jones' 'Financial News' and 'Private Equity News' and was honored at the iconic Guildhall this week.

Chopra's career-defining achievements underscore her role as an advocate for diversity and inclusion within the global finance industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

