Anubhav Sinha Calls for Policy Overhaul to Transform UP and Bihar into Filmmaking Hubs

Renowned film director Anubhav Sinha has called for a revamp of film policies in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Sinha believes that governments should go beyond subsidies to support the film industry by engaging with filmmakers and setting up local film institutes.

Speaking in Patna, Sinha highlighted the potential of these states to become major filmmaking hubs. He emphasized the need for trained local talent to make these regions attractive for movie production, comparing the cost of shooting to setting up a textile mill.

Sinha also discussed the changing tastes of audiences and the acceptance of violence in films. He noted the need for diversity in filmmaking themes and expressed concerns over the declining quality of regional cinema like Bhojpuri.

(With inputs from agencies.)