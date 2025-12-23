Celebrating Nalanda University: A Symbol of India's Resurgence

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended his praise to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his ministry for their efforts in establishing the Nalanda University campus in Bihar, recognizing their numerous contributions to the nation. The compliment came as Tharoor attended a literature festival at the university.

Tharoor described his visit as a cultural exploration rather than a political venture, urging others to explore Bihar's rich heritage, including the Bihar Museum and the Bapu Tower. Known for his occasional commendations of the Modi government, Tharoor took this occasion to underline the cultural revival associated with Nalanda University.

Reflecting on India's educational standing, Tharoor lamented the absence of Indian universities in the top global rankings while celebrating Nalanda's resurrection as a testament to India's academic history. The ancient site, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, once stood as a beacon of learning before its destruction in 1200 AD.