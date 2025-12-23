Left Menu

Celebrating Nalanda University: A Symbol of India's Resurgence

Shashi Tharoor praised India's Ministry of External Affairs for reviving Nalanda University in Bihar, highlighting its historical significance and cultural importance. While attending a literature festival at the campus, Tharoor emphasized the importance of India's educational legacy, acknowledging Nalanda as a world-leading institution before its destruction in 1200 AD.

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 16:46 IST
Celebrating Nalanda University: A Symbol of India's Resurgence
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended his praise to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his ministry for their efforts in establishing the Nalanda University campus in Bihar, recognizing their numerous contributions to the nation. The compliment came as Tharoor attended a literature festival at the university.

Tharoor described his visit as a cultural exploration rather than a political venture, urging others to explore Bihar's rich heritage, including the Bihar Museum and the Bapu Tower. Known for his occasional commendations of the Modi government, Tharoor took this occasion to underline the cultural revival associated with Nalanda University.

Reflecting on India's educational standing, Tharoor lamented the absence of Indian universities in the top global rankings while celebrating Nalanda's resurrection as a testament to India's academic history. The ancient site, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, once stood as a beacon of learning before its destruction in 1200 AD.

