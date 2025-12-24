Kiteskraft Productions LLP praised ten outstanding professionals who are pivotal in shaping India's knowledge landscape. These leaders stretch beyond their conventional roles, becoming mentors and catalysts for transformation by championing creativity and social responsibility.

The honorees include Dr. Nit!n Gupta, a Corporate Numerology guru; Dr. Ananya Dasgupta, a social reformer; and Rajasekaran Samykan, a biotechnology innovator. Each has made distinctive contributions within their fields, earning them national and international awards.

Kiteskraft Productions continues to foster innovation and excellence through its commitment to recognizing those who contribute significantly to diverse sectors, promoting a culture of empowerment and progress.

