Salman Khan: The Unpretentious Star in 'Battle of Galwan'

Actor Chitrangada Singh praises Salman Khan's authenticity in the upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan'. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama highlights Khan's genuine nature in an industry where many actors wear masks. Singh credits Khan's lack of pretension and spontaneous acting as his key allure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 16:48 IST
Bollywood actor Chitrangada Singh, soon to grace the screen alongside Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan', commends the superstar's genuine nature, a rarity in an industry where many opt for facades.

Under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, known for 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', this anticipated war drama dives into the 2020 Galwan Valley face-off between India and China. Singh finds Khan's unpretentious demeanor refreshing, noting his clear attunement to fans' expectations. She emphasized, in an interview, that Khan embodies authenticity, shunning pretension.

Though reticent about her role, Singh lauded Khan's improvisational prowess and secure spontaneity, traits she finds stimulating. Drawing parallels, Singh recalled a prior unrealized project with Khan, reflecting on how their professional paths intersected. As she enjoys the success of her latest endeavor, 'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders', excitement brews for 'Battle of Galwan's' release on April 17, 2026.

