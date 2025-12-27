Left Menu

Fire Ravages Historic Portland Waterfront Post-Christmas

A day after Christmas, a fire struck Portland's historic Old Port waterfront, damaging structures and boats. Flames spread through Custom House Wharf, a previous fishing industry hub, now housing seafood restaurants. The fire's cause remains under investigation, and a firefighter was slightly injured. Frozen hydrants complicated efforts to extinguish the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portland | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:06 IST
Fire Ravages Historic Portland Waterfront Post-Christmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A day after Christmas, a fire tore through the historic Old Port waterfront in Portland, Maine, damaging aging buildings and boats. Flames and smoke swept through structures along the Custom House Wharf, once a bustling center for Portland's fishing industry, which now hosts seafood restaurants, authorities reported. The fire's cause is still under investigation. A firefighter sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The Portland Fire Department issued an 'incident notification' on Facebook shortly before 6 pm Friday, advising residents to exercise caution and avoid the area. First responders deployed a fire boat to combat the flames from the harbor, as frozen fire hydrants hindered conventional methods, according to news reports. Among the several damaged boats, at least one sank near the wharf.

The Porthole Restaurant expressed gratitude on Facebook, stating, 'Mainers are truly the best kind of people.' They assured the public, 'WE ARE SAFE. We want everyone to know that all of our staff, fishermen, and owners are safe.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025