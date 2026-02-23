Tragic Factory Fire Claims Life of Brave Firefighter

A firefighter who was injured in a devastating inferno at a factory in Mujesar village has succumbed to his injuries, police reported on Monday morning. The tragic incident raises the death toll to five.

The deceased, identified as 48-year-old Ranveer Singh, hailed from Atali village and had been a member of the fire brigade for five years. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter. Singh was receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

This catastrophic event took place last Monday evening at the workshops of Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company in Mujesar, Sector 24, leaving 37 people injured, three policemen and two firefighters among them. Those with minor injuries have been discharged from hospitals, while others continue to receive medical care.

