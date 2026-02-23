Left Menu

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Life of Brave Firefighter

A firefighter named Ranveer Singh, injured in a factory blaze in Mujesar village, passed away, raising the death toll to five. He joined the fire brigade five years ago and is survived by three children. The fire affected 37 individuals, causing several casualties, including another firefighter and a policeman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:28 IST
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Life of Brave Firefighter
firefighter
  • Country:
  • India

A firefighter who was injured in a devastating inferno at a factory in Mujesar village has succumbed to his injuries, police reported on Monday morning. The tragic incident raises the death toll to five.

The deceased, identified as 48-year-old Ranveer Singh, hailed from Atali village and had been a member of the fire brigade for five years. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter. Singh was receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

This catastrophic event took place last Monday evening at the workshops of Kalkaji Lubricants and Shiv Steel Company in Mujesar, Sector 24, leaving 37 people injured, three policemen and two firefighters among them. Those with minor injuries have been discharged from hospitals, while others continue to receive medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

 India
2
Tributes Paid to Ajit Pawar: Remembering the Leader Maharashtra Never Had

Tributes Paid to Ajit Pawar: Remembering the Leader Maharashtra Never Had

 India
3
Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale Takes Leadership Role in Thane

Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale Takes Leadership Role in Thane

 India
4
India's Oil and Gas Block Bids Extended: New Opportunities Arise

India's Oil and Gas Block Bids Extended: New Opportunities Arise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026