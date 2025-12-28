Empowering Tradition: The Global Impact of Narsapuram Lace Craft
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for recognizing the traditional Narsapuram lace craft. This heritage art, preserved by women artisans, has gained global attention, symbolizing women empowerment and economic progress. It involves over 500 products and employs around 100,000 women.
- Country:
- India
In a gesture of appreciation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the traditional craft of Narsapuram lace, a vital cultural heritage maintained by women artisans.
Naidu emphasized the significance of this craft, underscoring how families have upheld these art forms across generations. He highlighted its expansion into international markets, driven by the skill and dedication of local women.
During his 'Mann Ki Baat' program, PM Modi praised the Narsapuram lace craft as a symbol of women empowerment and economic prosperity. With support from the Andhra Pradesh government and NABARD, the craft has achieved a Geographical Indication tag, employing nearly 100,000 women in over 250 villages.
ALSO READ
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts
Foxtron Unveils First Taiwan-Made EV for Global Market
Natural farming has huge global market, and the world has recognised that it promotes good health: Union minister Amit Shah in MP's Rewa.
Wall Street Steady Ahead of Holiday Amid Global Market Moves
Global Markets Surge Amid Economic Data Highlights