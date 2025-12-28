Left Menu

Summoned to the Takht: Accountability and Allegiance in Sikh Leadership

Akal Takht summons Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, DSGMC, and CKD leaders on January 5 for violations involving memorial depictions contrary to Sikh principles. DSGMC defied a meeting prohibition, while CKD provided incomplete information about Amritdhari members, prompting the summons for clarification and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Akal Takht has summoned key Sikh leaders, including Punjab Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, the DSGMC office-bearers, and the president of CKD, to appear on January 5.

The summons comes amid allegations of inappropriate depictions at a Sikh memorial and acts against previous orders. Minister Sond is required to explain the controversial images at the Bhai Jiwan Singh memorial that have reportedly contradicted Sikh values.

The DSGMC faces scrutiny for holding a meeting contrary to a prohibition, while CKD's unclear submission regarding its Amritdhari members list has led to a demand for further clarity on membership status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

