Malayalam Star Jayasurya Faces ED Probe
Malayalam actor Jayasurya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection with a probe into a Foreign Exchange Management Act case. The actor, joined by his wife, visited the ED's zonal office as part of the ongoing investigation.
Jayasurya, a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, is being investigated under the FEMA case, according to sources.