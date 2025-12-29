Malayalam Star Jayasurya Faces ED Probe

Malayalam actor Jayasurya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation, official sources revealed.

Accompanied by his wife, the 47-year-old actor visited the agency's zonal office in connection with a case related to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Jayasurya, a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, is being investigated under the FEMA case, according to sources.