Amit Shah Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs at 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the newly inaugurated 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra'. Accompanied by local leaders, Shah laid a floral tribute, planted saplings, and was presented a replica of the memorial, which commemorates the historic movement against illegal immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respects at the 'Swahid Smarak Kshetra' on Monday, honoring the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, an iconic movement against illegal immigration.

Joined by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries, Shah laid floral tributes at the 'Swahid Bedi' and toured the memorial.

The memorial, featuring a perpetual lamp, busts of martyrs, and cultural facilities, stands in memory of the 860 individuals who sacrificed their lives in the six-year agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

