IIT-K Class of 2000 Pledges Record-Breaking Rs 100 Crore

The Class of 2000 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) made a historic philanthropic gesture by pledging Rs 100 crore during their silver jubilee reunion.

The institution described the alumni donation as the largest ever made by a single batch across all academic entities in the country, signaling a collective commitment to their alma mater's academic and research growth.

The funds are intended to establish the Millennium School of Technology and Society at IIT-K, aiming to enhance the institution's contribution to education and society.

