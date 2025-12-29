Left Menu

IIT-K Class of 2000 Pledges Record-Breaking Rs 100 Crore

The Class of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur has pledged Rs 100 crore to its alma mater during their silver jubilee reunion. This historic donation is intended to establish the Millennium School of Technology and Society at IIT-K, demonstrating a strong commitment to the institute's future growth.

The Class of 2000 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) made a historic philanthropic gesture by pledging Rs 100 crore during their silver jubilee reunion.

The institution described the alumni donation as the largest ever made by a single batch across all academic entities in the country, signaling a collective commitment to their alma mater's academic and research growth.

The funds are intended to establish the Millennium School of Technology and Society at IIT-K, aiming to enhance the institution's contribution to education and society.

