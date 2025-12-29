Mathura Muslim Panchayat Bans Extravagant Wedding Practices
In Mathura, a Muslim community panchayat has implemented a ban on extravagant wedding rituals, imposing fines and social boycotts for non-compliance. The initiative seeks to reduce wedding expenses and curb social disputes, with plans to extend the policy to other villages.
- Country:
- India
A Muslim community panchayat in Mathura's Kosi Kalan town has enacted a ban to curb excessive spending and unnecessary rituals during weddings. The decision carries a fine of Rs 11,000 and the threat of social boycott for families that flout these rules, stated community leaders on Monday.
This resolution, unanimously passed at a meeting convened by the Eidgah Committee on Friday, mandates that nikah ceremonies are only to be conducted in mosques. Reception festivities called walima may still occur at external venues like hotels with the condition that no DJs are present.
Prohibited are gifts and cash during the 'salami' ritual and any form of ostentation, including fireworks. These measures aim to alleviate the financial burden on families and maintain social harmony by tackling disputes tied to loud music and extravagant traditions, according to committee president Moinuddin Gadsania and others involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- community
- panchayat
- weddings
- extravagance
- Mathura
- ban
- fine
- social boycott
- rituals
ALSO READ
People being harassed unnecessarily; over 50 lives lost within a month during SIR process, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee Defends Secular Beliefs Amid Criticism
Banking Sector Shines: Multi-Decadal Low in Non-Performing Assets
People wrongly accuse me of appeasement politics; I am secular in true sense: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
For sake of vote bank, Cong encouraged influx which has threatened Assam’s identity, alleges Amit Shah in Guwahati event.