Mathura Muslim Panchayat Bans Extravagant Wedding Practices

In Mathura, a Muslim community panchayat has implemented a ban on extravagant wedding rituals, imposing fines and social boycotts for non-compliance. The initiative seeks to reduce wedding expenses and curb social disputes, with plans to extend the policy to other villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:41 IST
A Muslim community panchayat in Mathura's Kosi Kalan town has enacted a ban to curb excessive spending and unnecessary rituals during weddings. The decision carries a fine of Rs 11,000 and the threat of social boycott for families that flout these rules, stated community leaders on Monday.

This resolution, unanimously passed at a meeting convened by the Eidgah Committee on Friday, mandates that nikah ceremonies are only to be conducted in mosques. Reception festivities called walima may still occur at external venues like hotels with the condition that no DJs are present.

Prohibited are gifts and cash during the 'salami' ritual and any form of ostentation, including fireworks. These measures aim to alleviate the financial burden on families and maintain social harmony by tackling disputes tied to loud music and extravagant traditions, according to committee president Moinuddin Gadsania and others involved.

