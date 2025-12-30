Chaos at Bekal Beach: Music Festival Rush Causes Panic

On December 29, a surge of attendees at a music festival in Bekal caused six individuals to suffer from suffocation, police reported on Tuesday.

Swift action ensured the situation was brought under control, with no injuries sustained, authorities confirmed. Contrary to media reports, the police advised the public to disregard rumors and assured them of complete safety.

All affected individuals were discharged from the hospital following prompt medical attention, according to police, who clarified that media claims of injuries during rapper Vedan's beach show were inaccurate.

(With inputs from agencies.)