Chaos at Bekal Beach: Music Festival Rush Causes Panic
A heavy rush at a beach music festival in Bekal led to six individuals experiencing suffocation. Police dispelled media reports about injuries, stating the situation was swiftly managed without casualties. Despite claims, all affected were discharged promptly from the hospital following the incident involving rapper Vedan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
On December 29, a surge of attendees at a music festival in Bekal caused six individuals to suffer from suffocation, police reported on Tuesday.
Swift action ensured the situation was brought under control, with no injuries sustained, authorities confirmed. Contrary to media reports, the police advised the public to disregard rumors and assured them of complete safety.
All affected individuals were discharged from the hospital following prompt medical attention, according to police, who clarified that media claims of injuries during rapper Vedan's beach show were inaccurate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
