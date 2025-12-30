Left Menu

Chaos at Bekal Beach: Music Festival Rush Causes Panic

A heavy rush at a beach music festival in Bekal led to six individuals experiencing suffocation. Police dispelled media reports about injuries, stating the situation was swiftly managed without casualties. Despite claims, all affected were discharged promptly from the hospital following the incident involving rapper Vedan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 30-12-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 09:02 IST
Chaos at Bekal Beach: Music Festival Rush Causes Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On December 29, a surge of attendees at a music festival in Bekal caused six individuals to suffer from suffocation, police reported on Tuesday.

Swift action ensured the situation was brought under control, with no injuries sustained, authorities confirmed. Contrary to media reports, the police advised the public to disregard rumors and assured them of complete safety.

All affected individuals were discharged from the hospital following prompt medical attention, according to police, who clarified that media claims of injuries during rapper Vedan's beach show were inaccurate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

 Bangladesh
3
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

 Global
4
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025