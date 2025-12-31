Sree Narayana Guru's Philosophy: A Counter to Modern India's Challenges

The philosophy of saint and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru, was spotlighted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a vital counterbalance to issues of religious majoritarianism and identity politics. According to Siddaramaiah, Guru's teachings confront these elements without justice or equality.

During the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrim Conclave at Sivagiri Math, Siddaramaiah observed that India, despite claiming economic growth and digital progress, is witnessing waning social unity and a normalization of hatred. As the event's chief guest, he lamented this paradox and called for a re-embrace of Guru's philosophies.

Siddaramaiah also drew connections between Guru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Rabindranath Tagore, noting that Gandhi's fight against untouchability and Tagore's vision of the ''universal man'' were both inspired by Guru. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the conclave.