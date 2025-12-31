Left Menu

Sree Narayana Guru's Philosophy: A Counter to Modern India's Challenges

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted Sree Narayana Guru's philosophy, counteracting religious majoritarianism and identity politics. Addressing the Sivagiri Pilgrim Conclave, he underscored Guru's influence on figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, emphasizing spirituality, humanism, and justice as remedies for India's social challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 14:05 IST
Sree Narayana Guru's Philosophy: A Counter to Modern India's Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The philosophy of saint and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru, was spotlighted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a vital counterbalance to issues of religious majoritarianism and identity politics. According to Siddaramaiah, Guru's teachings confront these elements without justice or equality.

During the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrim Conclave at Sivagiri Math, Siddaramaiah observed that India, despite claiming economic growth and digital progress, is witnessing waning social unity and a normalization of hatred. As the event's chief guest, he lamented this paradox and called for a re-embrace of Guru's philosophies.

Siddaramaiah also drew connections between Guru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Rabindranath Tagore, noting that Gandhi's fight against untouchability and Tagore's vision of the ''universal man'' were both inspired by Guru. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the conclave.

TRENDING

1
Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy Advances Renewable Projects in Gujarat

 India
2
DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

DGFT Unveils New Measures to Boost Export Efficiency by 2025

 India
3
India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challenges

India's Fertilizer Subsidy: A Crucial Fiscal Commitment Amid Global Challeng...

 India
4
Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025