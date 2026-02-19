Tragedy on the Slopes: Deadliest U.S. Avalanche in 45 Years Claims 9 Lives

A devastating avalanche swept through the Sierra Nevada mountains, claiming the lives of nine backcountry skiers in California's deadliest avalanche in 45 years. Authorities confirmed the tragic event occurred as a 15-member ski group descended from a three-day excursion.

Rescuers braved severe weather, including blinding snow and gale-force winds, to reach six survivors. Among them, one of the guides used emergency beacons and text messages to inform rescuers of their location. The search for the victims continued under extreme conditions, with further avalanches posing ongoing risks.

The tragedy stood as a grim reminder of avalanche dangers during periods of heavy snowfall, as expressed by experts. Investigations are underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the disaster, while Blackbird Mountain Guides have pledged full cooperation in rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)