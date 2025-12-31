Left Menu

Anticipation Peaks for 'Border 2': A Nostalgic Journey Awaits

'Border 2' producer Nidhi Dutta expresses her excitement for the upcoming film's song launch 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', a musical collaboration featuring renowned artists. The war drama aims to evoke nostalgia for the original 1997 'Border' film. The movie, set to release in 2026, is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide.

Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The excitement surrounding 'Border 2' is palpable as the film's imminent song launch, 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', draws near. Produced by Nidhi Dutta, the war drama promises to reignite the fond memories of the 1997 classic.

The song features a stellar lineup of Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh, making it one of the most anticipated musical collaborations of recent times. With music originally composed by Anu Malik and reimagined by Mithoon, the song aims to continue the legacy of its iconic predecessor.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' includes an impressive ensemble cast and is backed by prominent producers. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 23, 2026, promising to deliver a deeply emotional experience for audiences globally.

