Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh's Emotional Reunion: 'Ek Din' and Beyond

In a revealing behind-the-scenes video, Aamir Khan visits Arijit Singh to persuade him out of his playback singing retirement. The clip features heartfelt discussions and showcases the recording of their new track 'Ek Din'. The film, set for May release, marks Aamir's cinematic return with director Mansoor Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:48 IST
Arijit Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A behind-the-scenes video released on Monday reveals Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visiting singer Arijit Singh in his Murshidabad home to persuade him against retiring from playback singing. The visit was part of the recording for the song 'Ek Din', the title track of Aamir's upcoming film.

During their candid conversation, Aamir seemed shocked to learn about Arijit's decision. In the video, the two can be seen enjoying casual moments at Arijit's house, with Aamir expressing concern over Arijit's hiatus from Bollywood music, urging, "Aisa mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga".

The film Ek Din, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and starring his son Junaid alongside Sai Pallavi, reunites Aamir with director Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, rekindling their famed partnership in the romance genre. The film is slated for release on May 1.

