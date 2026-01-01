Trump Administration Ends Lease for DC Golf Courses, Impacting Black Golf History

The Trump administration has concluded the lease agreement for three public golf courses in Washington. This development presents an opportunity for President Donald Trump to influence another segment of the nation's capital.

The National Links Trust, which has managed Washington's public golf courses under a lease for the past five years, announced the Department of the Interior's decision, citing unmet capital improvement requirements. This has allowed Trump, who has extensive interests in golf, to potentially make changes to these courses.

Despite $8.5 million allocated for improvements, the lease termination casts uncertainty over these historical courses. The National Links Trust remains hopeful for a resolution that will maintain accessible public golf in Washington, amidst Trump's broader civic rebranding, including recent changes at the Kennedy Center and other national landmarks.

