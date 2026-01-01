Left Menu

Hyderabad Devotees Donate Medicines Worth Rs 78 Lakh to TTD

Devotees from Hyderabad have generously donated medicines valued at Rs 78 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to aid their healthcare services. The donation, made by Chakradhar and Shivaranjani, will benefit both pilgrims and patients treated in TTD-run hospitals, supporting the healthcare infrastructure.

In an altruistic gesture, devotees from Hyderabad donated medicines valued at Rs 78 lakh to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Thursday. The substantial contribution, presented by Chakradhar and Shivaranjani, aims to bolster the TTD's healthcare facilities.

The donated medicinal supplies were officially handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu, affirming the community's support for the healthcare services provided to both visiting pilgrims and patients at the temple's affiliated hospitals.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, known as the custodian of the renowned Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, is recognized as one of the wealthiest Hindu shrines worldwide, furthering its commitment to social and healthcare initiatives through this donation.

