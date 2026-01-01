India and Pakistan Maintain Annual Nuclear Exchange Amidst Frozen Relations

In a testament to ongoing diplomatic engagement amid frosty relations, India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations, an annual exercise that underscores mutual commitments despite recent tensions.

This exchange, a practice that has continued since 1992, took place simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, amidst a backdrop of strained ties following a military standoff in May.

Furthermore, both nations exchanged details on prisoners, with India pressing for the release of 167 fishermen and civilians, highlighting the complexity and sensitivity of their diplomatic interactions.