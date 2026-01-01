Left Menu

India and Pakistan Maintain Annual Nuclear Exchange Amidst Frozen Relations

India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear installations and prisoners as part of an ongoing bilateral pact. Despite strained relations following a recent military conflict, both countries upheld their agreements to share such details annually. The exchange also included appeals for prisoner releases and consular access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a testament to ongoing diplomatic engagement amid frosty relations, India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations, an annual exercise that underscores mutual commitments despite recent tensions.

This exchange, a practice that has continued since 1992, took place simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, amidst a backdrop of strained ties following a military standoff in May.

Furthermore, both nations exchanged details on prisoners, with India pressing for the release of 167 fishermen and civilians, highlighting the complexity and sensitivity of their diplomatic interactions.

