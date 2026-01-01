Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Students

A primary school teacher in Belghat has been arrested for allegedly molesting minor students. Accusations include showing obscene content and inappropriate touching. The issue came to light when students informed their parents. The teacher, Nawal Kishore, allegedly threatened the children against reporting the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:16 IST
Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Students
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a primary school teacher in the Belghat area, accused of molesting minor female students. The teacher allegedly displayed obscene videos and images, according to officials.

Nawal Kishore, aged 56, was detained on Wednesday following complaints from students who informed their parents about the alleged harassment.

District Superintendent of Police South, Dinesh Kumar, reported that the accusations involve Kishore summoning students under the guise of checking homework, showing them inappropriate material, and threatening them with violence to maintain silence.

