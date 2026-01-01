Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Students
A primary school teacher in Belghat has been arrested for allegedly molesting minor students. Accusations include showing obscene content and inappropriate touching. The issue came to light when students informed their parents. The teacher, Nawal Kishore, allegedly threatened the children against reporting the incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested a primary school teacher in the Belghat area, accused of molesting minor female students. The teacher allegedly displayed obscene videos and images, according to officials.
Nawal Kishore, aged 56, was detained on Wednesday following complaints from students who informed their parents about the alleged harassment.
District Superintendent of Police South, Dinesh Kumar, reported that the accusations involve Kishore summoning students under the guise of checking homework, showing them inappropriate material, and threatening them with violence to maintain silence.
- READ MORE ON:
- teacher
- school
- arrest
- molestation
- students
- abuse
- police
- Belghat
- Nawal Kishore
- harassment
ALSO READ
Police Impersonators Nabbed in Rs 22.5 Lakh Heist at Patna Station
Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles
Maharashtra Police Cracks Down on Car-Cheating Gang in Beed
'Several tens of people' presumed dead, about 100 injured in fire at Swiss bar during New Year celebration, police say, reports AP.
Delhi Traffic Police Intensifies Crackdown on Drunken Driving