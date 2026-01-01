Teacher Arrested for Alleged Misconduct with Students

Police have arrested a primary school teacher in the Belghat area, accused of molesting minor female students. The teacher allegedly displayed obscene videos and images, according to officials.

Nawal Kishore, aged 56, was detained on Wednesday following complaints from students who informed their parents about the alleged harassment.

District Superintendent of Police South, Dinesh Kumar, reported that the accusations involve Kishore summoning students under the guise of checking homework, showing them inappropriate material, and threatening them with violence to maintain silence.