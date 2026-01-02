Left Menu

Music Royalty Scandal: Patiala Police Name Key Executives

Senior officials from Believe Music India and foreign executives from Sentric Music Publishing have been named by Patiala police in a royalty fraud case concerning the song 'Ishqam', owned by Navrattan Music. The case involves alleged cheating, forging of electronic records, and misappropriation of royalties worth crores.

Updated: 02-01-2026 13:30 IST
In a significant development, Patiala police have accused senior officials of Believe Music India and certain foreign executives from Sentric Music Publishing in a high-profile royalty fraud case. The charges relate to the popular song 'Ishqam', owned by Navrattan Music, which allegedly suffered from a large-scale misappropriation of its royalties.

The complaint, filed by Navrattan Music owner Himansh Verma, resulted in an FIR at the Civil Lines Police Station, citing offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957. It alleges forgery of electronic records, cheating, and the wrongful diversion of crores of rupees in royalties since November 2024.

Notices have been issued to newly identified accused, including Chris Meehan and Loren McShane from Sentric Music Publishing, and Vivek Raina from Believe Music India. The police stress the investigation continues, with further legal action to follow as warranted.

