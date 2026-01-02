Music Royalty Scandal: Patiala Police Name Key Executives

In a significant development, Patiala police have accused senior officials of Believe Music India and certain foreign executives from Sentric Music Publishing in a high-profile royalty fraud case. The charges relate to the popular song 'Ishqam', owned by Navrattan Music, which allegedly suffered from a large-scale misappropriation of its royalties.

The complaint, filed by Navrattan Music owner Himansh Verma, resulted in an FIR at the Civil Lines Police Station, citing offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act, 1957. It alleges forgery of electronic records, cheating, and the wrongful diversion of crores of rupees in royalties since November 2024.

Notices have been issued to newly identified accused, including Chris Meehan and Loren McShane from Sentric Music Publishing, and Vivek Raina from Believe Music India. The police stress the investigation continues, with further legal action to follow as warranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)