Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji Unite for 'Oh My God 3': A New Social Message

Actors Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are confirmed to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming 'Oh My God 3,' part of the successful 'OMG' franchise.

The franchise, known for intertwining social messages with entertainment, will tackle a timely women's issue, as revealed by an industry insider.

Amit Rai will direct, with filming starting in early 2026, marking a nostalgic reunion for '90s cinema enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)