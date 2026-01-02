Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji Unite for 'Oh My God 3': A New Social Message
Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji team up for 'Oh My God 3,' addressing a socially relevant topic crucial for women. Directed by Amit Rai, the film continues the franchise's tradition of blending entertainment with a message. Filming is set to begin in early 2026, promising a treat for fans and critics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Actors Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are confirmed to collaborate for the first time in the upcoming 'Oh My God 3,' part of the successful 'OMG' franchise.
The franchise, known for intertwining social messages with entertainment, will tackle a timely women's issue, as revealed by an industry insider.
Amit Rai will direct, with filming starting in early 2026, marking a nostalgic reunion for '90s cinema enthusiasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)