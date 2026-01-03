Honouring Excellence: Indian-origin Professionals Shine in New Year Honours

This year's New Year Honours, unveiled by King Charles III, celebrated the remarkable contributions of Indian-origin professionals to the UK. A total of around 30 individuals were acknowledged for their exemplary service and achievements.

Leading the list were actor-writer Meera Syal and Professor Meena Upadhyaya, who were both awarded Damehoods. Their accolades come in recognition of their work in literature, drama, and community cohesion, as well as medical genetics in Wales, respectively.

The Honours underline a commitment to diversity and service, with recipients like Dhruv Patel and Gurpreet Singh Jagpal emphasizing the importance of civic responsibility and entrepreneurship in shaping a more inclusive society.