Youth Tour Sparks 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched an educational and cultural tour on Sunday, sending a group of 25 youths from South Kashmir on a 10-day journey that promises exchange and communal harmony.

The traveling youth, hailing from various districts, have an itinerary that spans Chandigarh, Haryana, and Shimla, where they will engage in experiential learning and cultural immersion.

This initiative, under the banner 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' aims to deepen national integration by exposing participants to India's rich heritage and developmental milestones, officials stated.