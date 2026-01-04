Left Menu

Youth Tour Sparks 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a 10-day tour fostering educational and cultural exchange among South Kashmir youth. The initiative aims to enhance national unity and provide exposure to India's cultural and developmental advancements. The tour covers Chandigarh, Haryana, and Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:04 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched an educational and cultural tour on Sunday, sending a group of 25 youths from South Kashmir on a 10-day journey that promises exchange and communal harmony.

The traveling youth, hailing from various districts, have an itinerary that spans Chandigarh, Haryana, and Shimla, where they will engage in experiential learning and cultural immersion.

This initiative, under the banner 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' aims to deepen national integration by exposing participants to India's rich heritage and developmental milestones, officials stated.

