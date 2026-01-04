Cardinal Alencherry Condemns Attacks on Christians Post-Christmas
Cardinal George Alencherry expressed concern over attacks on Christians during the Christmas season in India. He emphasized the importance of communal harmony and urged the government to take decisive action against such incidents. Other church leaders have also raised similar concerns demanding government intervention.
Cardinal George Alencherry has condemned recent attacks targeting the Christian community during the Christmas season in India. Addressing reporters, Cardinal Alencherry underscored that such incidents should not occur in a country striving for communal harmony and unity.
He highlighted that these attacks undermine societal values, explaining that such actions cannot be attributed solely to a particular religious sect or community. Instead, he pointed out that individuals or groups within any community could be responsible for such activities.
Cardinal Alencherry urged the government to respond decisively, promising efforts from church leaders to address the situation. He recalled that other religious leaders have also sought state intervention to prevent these violent occurrences.
