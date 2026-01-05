Farewell to a Legend: South Korea's 'Nation's Actor', Ahn Sung-ki

Ahn Sung-ki, a revered icon of South Korean cinema famously dubbed "The Nation's Actor," passed away on Monday at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with blood cancer.

The Seoul-based Soonchunhyang University Hospital confirmed his death. Over a distinguished 60-year tenure, Ahn amassed over 20 major film industry accolades, notably clinching the prestigious Grand Bell Awards for best actor five times, an unmatched achievement in South Korea.

Ahn was not only celebrated for his acting prowess but also for his integrity and family-friendly public persona, which endeared him to fans and secured his place as South Korea's most cherished actor in public surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)