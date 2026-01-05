Left Menu

Farewell to a Legend: South Korea's 'Nation's Actor', Ahn Sung-ki

Ahn Sung-ki, celebrated South Korean actor known as 'The Nation's Actor,' passed away at 74 after battling blood cancer. His 60-year career was marked by acclaim, including five Grand Bell Awards, an unparalleled feat. Ahn was revered for his humble and scandal-free public image.

  • South Korea

Ahn Sung-ki, a revered icon of South Korean cinema famously dubbed "The Nation's Actor," passed away on Monday at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with blood cancer.

The Seoul-based Soonchunhyang University Hospital confirmed his death. Over a distinguished 60-year tenure, Ahn amassed over 20 major film industry accolades, notably clinching the prestigious Grand Bell Awards for best actor five times, an unmatched achievement in South Korea.

Ahn was not only celebrated for his acting prowess but also for his integrity and family-friendly public persona, which endeared him to fans and secured his place as South Korea's most cherished actor in public surveys.

