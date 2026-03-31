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Tales of Guan Yu: A Cultural Icon Reimagined

Tales of Guan Yu is a five-part documentary showcasing the transformation of the Han Dynasty's Guan Yu from a historic general to a spiritual icon. Released by Shanxi Radio and Television Station, it blends historical, cultural, and modern narratives to engage global audiences, featuring cutting-edge cinematography and scholarly insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiyuan | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:13 IST
Tales of Guan Yu: A Cultural Icon Reimagined
  • Country:
  • China

Shanxi Radio and Television Station has released a new five-part documentary titled Tales of Guan Yu, shedding light on how the Han Dynasty's general, Guan Yu, evolved from a historic warrior to a revered spiritual figure. The film, in collaboration with the People's Government of Shanxi Province and Yuncheng City, presents his enduring legacy through a blend of historical, cultural, and contemporary perspectives.

Featuring insights from prominent scholars such as Fang Chaohui and Yang Haizheng, the filmmakers tackle the challenge of making Guan Yu's 1,800-year-old legacy resonate with modern global audiences. The series employs a 'triple-timeline' structure, integrating archival research, cinematic animation, and current cultural practices, while using advanced cinematography techniques.

From Germany to Paris, the documentary captures international stories of cultural transmission centered on Guan Yu, broadcast across 170 countries. With over 800 million views domestically and 50 million on international platforms, it has achieved high rankings on the Blue Eagle Convergence Index for documentaries and prime-time content, illustrating its global impact.

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