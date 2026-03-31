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Mastery: Unveiling the Quiet Craft of Indian Cultural Icons

A film festival will celebrate Indian cultural icons, such as Shubha Mudgal and Anita Ratnam, with documentaries exploring their creative processes. At the Sameksha Art Gallery, the event includes immersive experiences and a multi-city preview before the SonyLiv series release. The focus is on the artist's journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:36 IST
Mastery: Unveiling the Quiet Craft of Indian Cultural Icons
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A unique film festival is set to feature documentaries about renowned Indian cultural icons, showcasing the creative journeys of figures like singers Shubha Mudgal and Usha Uthup, writer Ruskin Bond, and dancer Anita Ratnam. The event, named 'Mastery', is produced by StoneX and directed by Mriidu Khosla, and will open at the Sameksha Art Gallery on April 3-4.

Beyond just showcasing achievements, the festival explores the intricate processes that shape the work of these artists. It promises an immersive experience through archival imagery, multi-screen environments, and spatial storytelling. Special panel discussions, including one with Mudgal and Ratnam, will add depth to this artistic showcase.

The festival marks the commencement of a larger multi-city program aimed at delving into artistic processes, leading up to a series release on SonyLiv by mid-year. Additional artists such as percussionist V Selvaganesh and filmmaker Rima Das will also be featured, offering a multifaceted view into the crafts of various creative fields.

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