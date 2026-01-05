Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet Wins Critics Choice Award, Shares Heartfelt Moment with Kylie Jenner

Actor Timothee Chalamet has won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of a skilled table tennis player in 'Marty Supreme.' During his acceptance speech, he thanked his partner Kylie Jenner, creating a touching moment. The accolade places him among a strong lineup of acting talents.

Timothee Chalamet (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a triumphant evening for Hollywood, actor Timothee Chalamet clinched the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for his compelling performance as Marty Mauser, a talented 1950s table tennis player, in the film 'Marty Supreme.'

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet expressed gratitude to his fellow nominees, the film's director Josh Safdie, and notably, his partner Kylie Jenner, who was in the audience. Expressing appreciation to Jenner, he remarked, "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation," before they shared a heartfelt kiss, capturing the evening's intimate highlight.

Chalamet also took a moment to acknowledge his fellow nominees, among them Leonardo DiCaprio and Joel Edgerton, reflecting on the shared journeys and admirable performances of his peers. 'Marty Supreme,' inspired by the life of famed 1950s table tennis player Marty Reisman, showcases Chalamet's versatility as he continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

