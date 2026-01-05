Left Menu

Deepika Padukone Launches 'The OnSet Program' to Empower Creative Talent

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday by launching 'The OnSet Program', aimed at empowering creative talent in the Indian film, TV, and advertising industries. This initiative offers training in various departments, providing opportunities for aspiring artists to lead projects.

Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday with a significant announcement, unveiling 'The OnSet Program' aimed at empowering the next generation of creative talent.

Known for iconic roles in films like 'Chennai Express' and 'Padmaavat', the actress revealed this initiative as part of her Create With Me platform. The program seeks to provide aspiring artists in film, television, and advertising with training and opportunities to lead their own projects.

Through a video on Instagram, Deepika expressed her commitment to nurturing talent nationwide. Marking her 40th birthday, she emphasized her enthusiasm about this new venture, which will initially offer training in writing, direction, camera work, and other film-related fields.

