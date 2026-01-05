Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Triumph Redefining Indian Cinema

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has hailed 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, as a landmark in Indian cinema. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Agnihotri expressed immense pride in the film's execution, describing it as an exemplary showcase of cinematic art that comes from deliberate craftsmanship.

Released on December 5, 'Dhurandhar' features a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, and has already surpassed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Agnihotri noted the film's cohesive elements, from innovative production design to outstanding performances, attributing its success to the director's visionary approach.

The film, set in the tumultuous region of Lyari town in Karachi, is produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother through B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jio Studios. With a sequel announced for March 19, 'Dhurandhar' continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, receiving both critical and commercial acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)