Left Menu

Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Triumph Redefining Indian Cinema

Vivek Agnihotri praised 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, as a groundbreaking cinematic achievement. Released on December 5, the film features an ensemble cast and has already grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally. Agnihotri lauded the film's exceptional production, music, and performances, emphasizing its impactful craftsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:07 IST
Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Triumph Redefining Indian Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has hailed 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, as a landmark in Indian cinema. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Agnihotri expressed immense pride in the film's execution, describing it as an exemplary showcase of cinematic art that comes from deliberate craftsmanship.

Released on December 5, 'Dhurandhar' features a star-studded cast, including Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, and has already surpassed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. Agnihotri noted the film's cohesive elements, from innovative production design to outstanding performances, attributing its success to the director's visionary approach.

The film, set in the tumultuous region of Lyari town in Karachi, is produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother through B62 Studios, in collaboration with Jio Studios. With a sequel announced for March 19, 'Dhurandhar' continues to push the boundaries of Indian cinema, receiving both critical and commercial acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No Power Shift: Orban's Firm Stand on Leadership

No Power Shift: Orban's Firm Stand on Leadership

 Hungary
2
Justice Promised: Final Chargesheet in Sharif Osman bin Hadi's Murder Case

Justice Promised: Final Chargesheet in Sharif Osman bin Hadi's Murder Case

 Bangladesh
3
Political Clash: Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil's Heated Exchange

Political Clash: Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil's Heated Exchange

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Voter Roll Exercise

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Voter Roll Exercise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026