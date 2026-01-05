BJP Criticizes Historic Distortions by Congress: Remembering Somnath's Iconoclast Invasion
The BJP criticized Congress and Leftist historians for distorting the history of Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion on Somnath temple, portraying him as a mere plunderer rather than a religious fanatic. The debate highlights Nehru's alleged distortions, as BJP praises the temple's reconstruction under Sardar Patel's efforts.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a firm stance against the Congress and leftist historians, accusing them of distorting history concerning the Somnath temple's destruction by Mahmud of Ghazni. Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the need to understand the nuances of history, claiming Mahmud Ghazni was portrayed inaccurately as a mere plunderer.
Revisiting historical narratives, the BJP accused Jawaharlal Nehru's 'The Discovery of India' of being the source of these distortions, which downplayed Ghazni's religious zealotry. Trivedi argued that contrary to Nehru's portrayal, Ghazni's acts were rooted in religious fanaticism, not just economic motives.
Highlighting the temple's reconstruction by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Trivedi underscored its historical importance amidst Nehru's opposition. The BJP reiterated India's current economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, linking it to past resilience symbolized by Somnath's rebuilding.
