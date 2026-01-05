BJP Criticizes Historic Distortions by Congress: Remembering Somnath's Iconoclast Invasion

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a firm stance against the Congress and leftist historians, accusing them of distorting history concerning the Somnath temple's destruction by Mahmud of Ghazni. Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the need to understand the nuances of history, claiming Mahmud Ghazni was portrayed inaccurately as a mere plunderer.

Revisiting historical narratives, the BJP accused Jawaharlal Nehru's 'The Discovery of India' of being the source of these distortions, which downplayed Ghazni's religious zealotry. Trivedi argued that contrary to Nehru's portrayal, Ghazni's acts were rooted in religious fanaticism, not just economic motives.

Highlighting the temple's reconstruction by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Trivedi underscored its historical importance amidst Nehru's opposition. The BJP reiterated India's current economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, linking it to past resilience symbolized by Somnath's rebuilding.