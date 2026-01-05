Hema Malini Opens Up About Family, Grief, and Future Plans

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini has shed light on her family's private decisions in the wake of her husband Dharmendra's death in November. The Deol family held separate prayer meetings, a topic Hema Malini emphasizes as a personal matter that doesn't warrant public concern.

The actor shared that separate gatherings were held to address different personal and professional circles, including one in Mathura, her political constituency. Sunny Deol's plans to potentially convert Dharmendra's farmhouse into a museum are underlined as a harmonious decision among the family.

Facing media intrusion, Malini expressed distress over harassment during their time of grief. Nevertheless, she plans to resume her duties as both a politician and a performer, in alignment with what she believes Dharmendra would have wanted.

