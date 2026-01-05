Remembering Kalyan Singh: A Legacy of Nationalism and Leadership

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of Kalyan Singh, the late former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, lauding his nationalist principles and commitment to cultural pride. Shah described Singh as an 'ardent nationalist leader' who prioritized the nation's heritage.

Hailing from Aligarh, Kalyan Singh was the first BJP chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991, serving two terms in 1991-92 and 1997-99. Known for promoting crime-free governance, Singh never wavered in his ideological convictions, even at the cost of relinquishing power.

Singh also served as governor for Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, and as a Member of Parliament. He passed away in 2021, leaving a lasting impact on public welfare and governance.

