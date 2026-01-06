Left Menu

Injury Scare for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Son Amid Madhya Pradesh Tour

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, sustained a chest injury during a car incident in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. After an examination at the district hospital, he was discharged with a muscular injury and advised to undergo further medical checks. Mahanaryaman was in the district for a youth conference.

Mahanaryaman Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Mahanaryaman Scindia, son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, experienced a minor health scare in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district when a sudden brake application by his car driver led to a chest injury. Official reports indicate the incident occurred while Mahanaryaman was waving to supporters through the car's sunroof.

Following the incident, he was promptly taken to Shivpuri District Hospital, where he underwent several tests, including an ECG and X-ray. The district medical and health officer, Sanjay Risheshwar, confirmed that Mahanaryaman was treated for a muscular injury, provided medication, and recommended wearing a supportive belt.

Initially showing no signs of discomfort, Mahanaryaman later reported pain, necessitating medical attention. The young president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association was in the area to attend a youth conference and a cricket tournament. Doctors suggested a follow-up check-up for Tuesday after ensuring his condition was stable post-observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

