Sisir Saras Fair: A Celebration of Artisans and Heritage

The annual Sisir Saras fair, orchestrated by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), is set to commence on January 10 in Bhubaneswar, continuing until January 18, a state minister has announced.

The primary goal of the fair is to furnish a direct marketing forum for rural producers, artisans, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), according to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik. The event is expected to draw participants from Odisha and over 20 states.

Featuring 340 sales stalls and 35 food stalls, the fair will emphasize Odisha's extensive handicraft and handloom legacy, alongside products from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, cultural shows, kite flying, drone demonstrations, and fashion exhibits will enhance the experience, with an anticipated business turnover of approximately Rs 30 crore.