Left Menu

ED raids in six states in govt jobs scam case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:38 IST
ED raids in six states in govt jobs scam case
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday undertook searches at 15 locations in six states as part of a money laundering probe into a scam under which fraudulent joining letters for government jobs were sent, officials said.

An organised gang is under the scanner of the agency. The Patna office of the ED is conducting searches in Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

They said the scam was initially detected in the name of Railways but an in-depth investigation found that it covers over 40 other government organisations and departments including Forests, RRB (railway recruitment board), India Post, Income Tax Department, some high courts, PWD, Bihar government, Delhi Development Authority, Rajasthan secretariat and others.

The gang used fake email accounts impersonating official government domains to send fraudulent joining letters, the ED found.

To gain trust of the aspirants, the gang paid initial salaries for 2-3 months to some victims who were fraudulently placed in organisations like RPF (Railway Protection Force), Railway TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) and technician etc.

Locations in Muzaffarpur and Motihari in Bihar, Kolkata in West Bengal, Ernakulam, Pandalam, Adoor, and Kodur in Kerala, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Rajkot (Gujarat), Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh are being searched, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's 'beautiful' new law means states have big decisions this year on Medicaid, SNAP and taxes

Trump's 'beautiful' new law means states have big decisions this year on Med...

 United States
2
Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court triggers evacuation

Bomb threat at Kasaragod district court triggers evacuation

 India
3
Palaniswami meets Shah, discusses prevailing political situation in TN

Palaniswami meets Shah, discusses prevailing political situation in TN

 India
4
Harmanpreet's MI in pursuit of third WPL title; Mandhana's RCB and Jemimah's DC also in fray

Harmanpreet's MI in pursuit of third WPL title; Mandhana's RCB and Jemimah's...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026