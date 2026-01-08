Left Menu

Fadnavis hails Madhav Gadgil as lifelong crusader for ecological balance, scientist of people

Updated: 08-01-2026 11:45 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed grief over the death of eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil, describing him as a ''lifelong crusader for ecological balance'' whose work will continue to inspire generations.

Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune late Wednesday night at the age of 83 after a brief illness.

During his six-decade-long scientific career, Gadgil held several prestigious positions but always regarded himself as a ''scientist of the people'', Fadnavis said in his condolence message.

He said Gadgil devoted his entire life to environmental conservation and played a key role in creating awareness about ecological sustainability, particularly with regard to the biodiversity of the Western Ghats.

Gadgil made sustained efforts to keep sensitivity towards biodiversity alive and to strengthen public understanding of environmental issues. Recognising his contribution, the United Nations had honoured him with the UNEP 'Champion of the Earth' award in 2024, Fadnavis noted.

Gadgil, a son of Maharashtra, earned international recognition for his work in the field of environmental conservation, the CM said, adding his demise would be a significant loss to the environmental protection and conservation movement.

''With his passing, we have lost a sage-like guide,'' the chief minister said, expressing condolences to the bereaved family, admirers and students of the veteran environmentalist.

