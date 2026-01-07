Mauritius President Pays Homage at World's Richest Hindu Shrine

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool made a spiritual visit on Wednesday to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, where he offered prayers at the revered Hindu site.

Upon arrival, Gokhool was received warmly by officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who facilitated his darshan, or deity visit, ensuring the stately proceeding went smoothly.

After the ceremonial darshan, the TTD honored the visiting President with silk garments, the temple's prasadams, and an esteemed portrait of Lord Venkateswara, presenting these gifts at the historic Ranganayakula Mandapam.

(With inputs from agencies.)