Left Menu

Mauritius President Pays Homage at World's Richest Hindu Shrine

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. He was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and offered prayers. Following the darshan, Gokhool received silk clothes, prasadams, and a portrait of the deity in a ceremonial presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 07-01-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 11:45 IST
Mauritius President Pays Homage at World's Richest Hindu Shrine
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool made a spiritual visit on Wednesday to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, where he offered prayers at the revered Hindu site.

Upon arrival, Gokhool was received warmly by officials from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), who facilitated his darshan, or deity visit, ensuring the stately proceeding went smoothly.

After the ceremonial darshan, the TTD honored the visiting President with silk garments, the temple's prasadams, and an esteemed portrait of Lord Venkateswara, presenting these gifts at the historic Ranganayakula Mandapam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Unrest Surges Over Hadi's Murder Charges

Political Unrest Surges Over Hadi's Murder Charges

 Bangladesh
2
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
4
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026