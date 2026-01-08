Silver crown stolen from Faridabad Hanuman temple

A man allegedly stole a silver crown weighing about 4 kg and worth approximately Rs 8 lakh from the idol at the Hanuman Siddh Peeth Temple in NIT 1 area in the city, police said.

In his complaint, president of the temple committee, Rajesh Bhatia, said the temple doors were closed after night prayers. When the priest opened the temple in the morning on Thursday, the silver crown from the Hanuman idol was missing. The thief was captured on CCTV installed at the temple. It is suspected that the thief may have entered the temple by jumping over the wall. A senior police officer said that the CCTV footage is not clear, so the thief's face is not clearly visible. A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.

