Kerala CM Labels Maduro's Capture as 'Imperialist Arrogance'

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticized the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it as a threat to global democracy and showcasing American imperialism's arrogance. He raised concerns over similar actions against other nations during the Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival.

Updated: 07-01-2026 11:58 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
In a bold statement, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condemned the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces, describing it as a serious threat to democratic nations worldwide. He labeled the act a manifestation of American imperialism's arrogance and audacity.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 4th Kerala Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, Vijayan highlighted the alarming nature of the incident, which he deemed unprecedented in the modern era. The Chief Minister warned that this event signals a broader strategy of the US targeting countries that do not align with its interests, citing similar threats against Cuba and Greenland.

Vijayan urged that the implications of such imperialistic moves be discussed during the week-long literary festival. He also extended a warm welcome to Banu Mushtaq, the chief guest and winner of the 2025 International Booker Prize, as ministers and key political figures attended the event.

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

