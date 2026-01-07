Left Menu

Annapurna Studios Welcomes Renowned Colourist Andreas Brueckl

Annapurna Studios has recruited Andreas Brueckl, a renowned colourist with international acclaim, to its team. Brueckl brings over 20 years of experience from Europe and Asia and will enhance the creative and technical teams. His expertise will broaden the studio's capabilities in both Indian cinema and international projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:44 IST
Annapurna Studios Welcomes Renowned Colourist Andreas Brueckl
  • Country:
  • India

Annapurna Studios, spearheaded by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, has brought on board Andreas Brueckl, an internationally acclaimed senior colourist, to its esteemed team. The studio made the announcement on Tuesday, marking a significant addition to their creative lineup.

With more than two decades of extensive experience across various continents including Europe and Asia, Brueckl will collaborate under the guidance of chief technology officer CV Rao. The studio seeks to leverage his expertise on impactful projects such as 'Paatal Lok', 'Jailer', 'Sacred Games', 'Maidaan', 'Delhi Crime', and 'Daaku Maharaj', among others.

Supriya Yarlagadda, executive director at Annapurna Studios, expressed confidence in their sustained commitment to artistic brilliance and global talent integration. Rao further emphasized how Brueckl's global insights will enrich their creative pursuits, reinforcing the studio's aim to enhance its capabilities across both national and international filmmaking landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Unrest Surges Over Hadi's Murder Charges

Political Unrest Surges Over Hadi's Murder Charges

 Bangladesh
2
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
4
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026