Annapurna Studios Welcomes Renowned Colourist Andreas Brueckl

Annapurna Studios, spearheaded by actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, has brought on board Andreas Brueckl, an internationally acclaimed senior colourist, to its esteemed team. The studio made the announcement on Tuesday, marking a significant addition to their creative lineup.

With more than two decades of extensive experience across various continents including Europe and Asia, Brueckl will collaborate under the guidance of chief technology officer CV Rao. The studio seeks to leverage his expertise on impactful projects such as 'Paatal Lok', 'Jailer', 'Sacred Games', 'Maidaan', 'Delhi Crime', and 'Daaku Maharaj', among others.

Supriya Yarlagadda, executive director at Annapurna Studios, expressed confidence in their sustained commitment to artistic brilliance and global talent integration. Rao further emphasized how Brueckl's global insights will enrich their creative pursuits, reinforcing the studio's aim to enhance its capabilities across both national and international filmmaking landscapes.

