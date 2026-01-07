Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Epic Milestone

Yash Raj Films has lauded director Aditya Dhar after his latest film 'Dhurandhar' achieved the status of the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.

The film, led by star Ranveer Singh, grossed over Rs 831.40 crore nett in India. YRF hailed it as a monument in Indian cinema.

Reflecting on the triumph, Dhar credits YRF for nurturing his career. The studio's legacy has been an inspiration to his storytelling approach. The sequel to 'Dhurandhar' is set for release in March.