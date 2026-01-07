Left Menu

Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Epic Milestone

Yash Raj Films congratulated Aditya Dhar as 'Dhurandhar' becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language. Lead star Ranveer Singh honors YRF, sharing heartfelt words. Dhar reflects on the inspiration from YRF's legacy in filmmaking, expressing gratitude for their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:26 IST
Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Epic Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Yash Raj Films has lauded director Aditya Dhar after his latest film 'Dhurandhar' achieved the status of the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.

The film, led by star Ranveer Singh, grossed over Rs 831.40 crore nett in India. YRF hailed it as a monument in Indian cinema.

Reflecting on the triumph, Dhar credits YRF for nurturing his career. The studio's legacy has been an inspiration to his storytelling approach. The sequel to 'Dhurandhar' is set for release in March.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism

 India
2
Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

Contaminated Water Crisis in Indore: Opposition Demands Accountability

 India
3
European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

European Allies Unite Against U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4

LKP Finance Transitions: Strategic Stake in Gyftr for Fintech Ecosystem Deve...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026