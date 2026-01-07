Dhurandhar Smashes Box Office: Celebrating Indian Cinema's Epic Milestone
Yash Raj Films congratulated Aditya Dhar as 'Dhurandhar' becomes the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language. Lead star Ranveer Singh honors YRF, sharing heartfelt words. Dhar reflects on the inspiration from YRF's legacy in filmmaking, expressing gratitude for their support.
Yash Raj Films has lauded director Aditya Dhar after his latest film 'Dhurandhar' achieved the status of the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.
The film, led by star Ranveer Singh, grossed over Rs 831.40 crore nett in India. YRF hailed it as a monument in Indian cinema.
Reflecting on the triumph, Dhar credits YRF for nurturing his career. The studio's legacy has been an inspiration to his storytelling approach. The sequel to 'Dhurandhar' is set for release in March.
