Jemimah Rodrigues Partners with Tvarra: A New Era for Women’s Safety in Mobility

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues collaborates with Tvarra, a women-only helmet company, as an investor partner. This partnership emphasizes women's safety and empowerment. Rodrigues aligns with Tvarra's vision to advocate responsible riding and expand its reach across cities, with plans for offline retail by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:21 IST
Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has entered into a strategic partnership with Tvarra, renowned for its women-centric helmets. Unveiled on Wednesday, Rodrigues joins as an investor, promising to inject her energy and vision into the brand's strategy.

Tvarra, founded by Alpana Parida, seeks to champion safe riding practices for women, a mission Rodrigues aligns with, coordinating to foster long-term brand growth. In her statement, Rodrigues highlighted the importance of safety in nurturing confidence and ambition among women.

Currently, Tvarra helmets are accessible in over 600 cities online. With Rodrigues onboard, the company is gearing up to venture into offline retail as part of its 2026 strategic plan to enhance accessibility and advocacy for women's safety in mobility.

